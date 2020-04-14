Dundee man accused of choking woman on bed and threatening to kill her

A 40-year-old man has been accused of choking his partner and threatening to kill her while clutching a knife.

Bruce Cook allegedly pinned the woman to a bed during the incident on Harris Terrace, the street where he resides, on April 8.

Prosecutors allege that Cook seized the woman by the throat with both hands, pinned her to a bed and restricted her breathing.

He is also accused of acting in an aggressive manner while in possession of a knife before repeatedly threatening to kill the woman and threatening to kill himself.

Cook appeared on petition from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court where he made no plea.

Sheriff Gregor Murray continued his case for further examination and released Cook on bail.

