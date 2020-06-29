Man accused of choking partner and throwing knives at her in Dundee flat

A 20-year-old man has appeared in court accused of choking his partner and throwing knives at her, endangering her life.

Nathan Edwards is alleged to have attacked the woman at an address on Catterline Crescent on Wednesday.

He made no plea when he appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Edwards, of Arklay Street, is accused of straddling the woman while she was on a sofa before seizing her neck and restricting her breathing.

It is alleged he seized the woman’s hair, dragged her into the living room and into the kitchen.

Edwards then allegedly threw a knife at the woman before seizing her neck with both hands.

This allegedly caused her to strike her head on a kitchen cabinet.

Edwards allegedly threw a second knife at the woman’s neck and repeatedly tried to seize her by the neck. The Crown alleges the attack was to the danger of the woman’s life.

A separate charge alleges he behaved in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting, swearing, acting aggressively and, while brandishing a knife, throwing a bowl on the kitchen floor and holding a piece of porcelain to his neck before threatening to self-harm.

Sheriff Lindsay Foulis continued Edwards’ case for further examination after he appeared on petition.

He was released on bail.