A 26-year-old man has been accused of chasing a man with a brick.

Duncan Madden, of Adamson Court, allegedly behaved in a threatening or abusive manner on a bus journey on South Road and Gray Street on March 25 last year.

He is accused of shouting, swearing and making abusive remarks towards Stefan Schnell, before pursuing him with a brick.

Madden’s case was continued without plea until March 29.