Man accused of causing deaths of three people on A90 between Dundee and Aberdeen remanded

A man appeared in court today accused of causing the death of three people in a horror road smash in Aberdeenshire.

Marin Rachev was remanded in custody over the crash on the A90 Aberdeen to Dundee road at Glenbervie, which occurred around 4.30pm on Tuesday.

Rachev was the driver of the red Renault Megane involved in the crash, the car in which three passengers died.

He faced a single charge of causing death by dangerous driving during a short hearing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

A Citylink coach and two cars, a Renault Megane and a Ford B Max, were involved in the smash.

The two men and woman killed in the crash were passengers in the Renault Megane and are understood to be foreign nationals.

The car’s male driver and another female passenger were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

The two occupants of the silver Ford B Max were a man and a woman and they were also taken to Aberdeen Royal infirmary. Their injuries were described as “not life threatening”.

Today Rachev, 34, of no fixed abode, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court facing one charge of causing death by dangerous driving on petition.

During a brief private hearing he made no plea and the case was continued for further examination.

He was remanded in custody pending a further hearing next week.