A man has appeared in court over claims of knife possession.

Steven Armit, of Dunholm Terrace, appeared in private on petition before Sheriff Derek Reekie accused of being found a kitchen knife on September 21.

He was allegedly found with a knife on Craigowan Road and on Tullideph Road.

The 30-year-old made no plea or declaration and had his case continued for further examination, and was granted bail.