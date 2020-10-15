Man accused of breaking into Overgate Shopping Centre and multiple thefts in Dundee

A teenager has been accused of breaking into the Overgate and targeting three different shops.

Shaun MacNair allegedly made off with yoghurt, chocolate, a baseball cap and children’s socks after forcing his way into the shopping centre.

MacNair was remanded in custody at Dundee Sheriff Court after making no plea in connection with the allegations on petition.

Prosecutors allege MacNair, 18, stole medication and £200 from a room at the Lily Walker Centre, Ann Street, on September 19.

On October 5, MacNair allegedly broke into a flat on Stirling Street and stole a television and a money box.

© DC Thomson

The teen is then alleged to have forced his way into the Overgate four days later.

MacNair allegedly stole a tub of yoghurt, a tub of chocolate and a large kitchen knife from Fuel juice bar.

He then allegedly attempted to break into Foot Asylum by kicking a door and trying to force it open with a knife.

Court papers allege MacNair stole two bags, a baseball cap, nine sets of children’s socks, four shoe protector sprays, one pair of trainers and two female display trainers from Schuh.

A final charge alleges MacNair, of the Salvation Army hostel, Ward Road, was found in possession of a knife on the same date.

Sheriff Alison Michie continued MacNair’s case for further examination before remanding him in custody meantime.