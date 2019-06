A 39-year-old man allegedly broke into a flat in a Lochee multi.

Lee Andrews is accused of using a hammer and a screwdriver to remove a handle and a wooden panel in order to break in and steal from a property at Adamson Court on Friday.

Andrews, who lives in the same block, is also alleged to have repeatedly kicked the front door of a property.

After making no plea, his case was continued for further examination. Andrews was bailed.