Prosecutors have deserted the case of a man accused of breaking into a flat on Christmas Day.

Stuart Heary, of Arthurstone Terrace, was charged with breaking into a flat on Dens Road and stealing trainers, six bottles of aftershave and two inhalers between December 25-26 2017.

The 29-year-old pleaded not guilty and was due to stand trial over the allegations.

Following a Crown motion, his case was deserted.