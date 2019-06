Derek Alland, of Balunie Avenue, was remanded over claims that he breached a non-harrassment order.

Alland was handed the order on July 30 last year preventing him from approaching, contacting or communicating with a woman and entering Balunie Place.

It is alleged that he entered the street and approached her on June 17.

The 25-year-old continued to make no plea or declaration and was fully committed for trial. Alland was remanded.