Macieh Malesa, of Main Street, is accused of breaching his bail conditions.

The 32-year-old was granted bail on September 20 last year with a special condition not to enter the city’s North Ellen Street.

Malesa is accused of entering the street on December 21.

After solictior Anika Jethwa entered a plea of not guilty on his behalf, a trial was fixed by Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown for June 10 with an intermediate diet on May 23.