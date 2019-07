Michael Walker, of Roseberry Street, denies attacking his ex-partner and brandishing a knife at her.

He allegedly carried out a series of attacks at Adamson Court, Dalcraig Crescent and Roseberry Street between May 1 and July 5.

Walker, 23, denies shouting, swearing, throwing a fork, repeatedly striking the woman on the head, pushing her against a wall and brandishing a knife and holding it against her.

Trial was set for September 19, with an intermediate diet on August 29.