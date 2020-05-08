Man accused of brandishing knife at emergency services during ‘stand-off’ at NHS Tayside building

A man has been accused of breaking into an NHS Tayside building before threatening emergency services with a knife during a seven-hour stand-off.

Alister Christie allegedly forced his way into Maryfield House on Mains Loan on April 26-27 before brandishing a knife and scissors after police, paramedics and fire crews arrived.

Christie made no plea when he appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court in connection with the allegation.

Prosecutors allege that Christie firstly behaved in a threatening or abusive manner by repeatedly contacting a woman from the building.

He allegedly said to the woman that he had taken an overdose, that he was dying and that he was on the roof of the building.

The 32-year-old allegedly attended at the building and forced entry to the premises. Christie is accused of damaging a fence and smashing a window.

It is thereafter alleged that for a period of more than seven hours, Christie repeatedly refused to cooperate with police.

Christie allegedly shouted and swore repeatedly along with brandishing a knife at police, paramedics and fire officers.

Police officers were allegedly threatened with violence by Christie. He is additionally accused of threatening to stab a dog and threatening to jump from the building.

A separate charge alleges that on April 27 at the same location, Christie broke free from two police officers and struggled violently with them before lashing out.

Christie, no fixed abode, made no plea when he appeared via video link on petition at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Alison McKay fully committed Christie for trial and remanded him in custody pending a further court hearing.