Man accused of brandishing knife and robbing man of £14.90 in Hilltown multi

A 39-year-old man has been accused of carrying out a robbery and of attacking another man at knifepoint.

Steven Batchelor is charged with assaulting the man before robbing him at an address on Bonnethill Court, Hilltown Terrace, on March 4 2018.

He is accused of assaulting the man by seizing him by the body, placing his arm around his neck and rummaging through his pockets, robbing him of £14.90.

Prosecutors also allege that Batchelor attacked a second man on January 15 this year.

Batchelor is accused of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by making threats towards the man.

He then allegedly brandished a knife towards him.

According to court papers Batchelor seized the man by the body from behind and then by the arm and that he engaged him in a struggle that caused the man to fall to the ground.

Batchelor, a prisoner of HMP Perth, continued to plead not guilty when he appeared via video link at Dundee Sheriff Court.

A motion for bail was refused by Sheriff Alastair Carmichael who fixed a further first trial diet for December.