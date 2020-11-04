Man accused of brandishing knife and robbing man of £14.90 in Hilltown multi

A 39-year-old man has been accused of carrying out a robbery and of attacking another man at knifepoint.
Steven Batchelor is charged with assaulting the man before robbing him at an address on Bonnethill Court, Hilltown Terrace, on March 4 2018.
He is accused of assaulting the man by seizing him by the body, placing his arm around his neck and rummaging through his pockets, robbing him of £14.90.
Prosecutors also allege that Batchelor attacked a second man on January 15 this year.
Batchelor is accused of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by making threats towards the man.
He then allegedly brandished a knife towards him.
According to court papers Batchelor seized the man by the body from behind and then by the arm and that he engaged him in a struggle that caused the man to fall to the ground.
Batchelor, a prisoner of HMP Perth, continued to plead not guilty when he appeared via video link at Dundee Sheriff Court.
A motion for bail was refused by Sheriff Alastair Carmichael who fixed a further first trial diet for December.