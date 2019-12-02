Man accused of biting, punching and robbing partner in alleged Dundee attack

A man has been remanded in custody over allegations that he bit, punched and pushed his partner before robbing her.

David Lawrie is alleged to have committed the offence while subject to a bail order from Dundee Sheriff Court.

The 43-year-old appeared in the dock from custody on a petition alleging two charges.

The first states that on November 28, he attacked the woman at an address on King Street and on the street itself.

Lawrie is accused of repeatedly biting the woman on the body.

This was before he allegedly pursued her before punching her on the head and pushing her on the body.

Thereafter, Lawrie allegedly robbed the woman of her mobile phone.

The offence is said to have been committed while Lawrie was subject to bail orders granted in September and October.

A second charge alleges that Lawrie breached his bail conditions by approaching and contacting the woman on the same day.

Lawrie, of King Street, made no plea or declaration when he appeared before Sheriff John Rafferty.

His case was thereafter continued for further examination.

Lawrie was remanded in custody until his next court appearance.