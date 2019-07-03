Man accused of being under the influence in Dundee while driving mobility scooter

A man is accused of failing to provide a breath test after being suspected of driving a mobility scooter while under the influence.

Eric Stewart, of the Lily Walker Centre on Ann Street, is alleged to have failed to provide two specimens of breath to officers at police headquarters on West Bell Street on December 22 last year.

Stewart also allegedly failed to provide a urine sample on the same date.

Both of the samples were requested after he was allegedly seen driving on Hilltown and Ann Street.

Stewart, 39, had his case continued without plea until July 19.