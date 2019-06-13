Man accused of attempting to murder Dundee pub goer during fight acquitted

A man accused of attempting to murder a pub goer during a fight has been acquitted.

William Stuppart, 28, was told he could walk free from court after jurors returned a not proven verdict against him for attacking Mark Cussick, 39, in Dundee on September 23 last year.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard how Mr Stuppart was arrested following an incident outside the Abode Bar in St Andrew’s Street.

Police suspected him of being responsible for attacking Mr Cussick, of Dundee.

During proceedings, Mr Cussick told the court he had been slashed on the neck after he had gone to the bar for a late night drink.

Mr Cussick told the court Mr Stuppart approached him in the pub and said that he had not reported him to the police over a “road traffic matter”.

He said that he told Mr Stuppart not to worry and bought him a drink.

But he said moments afterwards, Mr Stuppart approached him again and started throwing punches at him.

Mr Cussick said he restrained Mr Stuppart and the pair fell to the ground.

Mr Cussick said: “He got up, chased after us, and slashed us in the neck.

“I was walking and he was running after us and then took a slice out of us.

“I felt an intense pain and then the blood started pumping out of us.

“I started holding my neck. I staggered back to the pub. I collapsed on the floor.

“I needed an ambulance basically.”

Mr Cussick said he initially returned to the Abode Bar and collapsed.

But he said he didn’t feel safe there because he was concerned that Mr Stuppart, who wasn’t there, would return.

The court heard Mr Cussick got up, left and walked “five to six minutes” to another pub.

He received medical treatment at Ninewells Hospital and was allowed to go home.

Jurors acquitted Stuppart of the attempted murder charge.

Judge Robert Weir thanked jurors for their service.