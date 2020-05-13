Man accused of attacking woman at Dundee address over two-day period

A 32-year-old man accused of attacking a woman has been remanded in custody ahead of standing trial.

Bradley Middleton is charged with attacking the woman over a two-day period at an address in Mains Loan. The offences were allegedly domestically-aggravated.

Prosecutors allege that Middleton firstly assaulted the woman on May 7 by striking her on the head.

The following day at the same address, Middleton is alleged to have seized and pulled the woman’s hair before repeatedly pushing her on the body and trying to punch her on the head.

A third charge alleges that Middleton shouted, swore and made abusive remarks towards the woman.

Middleton, of no fixed abode, pleaded not guilty to all three charges when he appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Gregor Murray fixed a trial for June and remanded Middleton in custody meantime.