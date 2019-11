A man is to stand trial accused of attacking his partner before brandishing a baseball bat at her and two children.

Darren Rawlins, 47, of Clepington Street, allegedly ran towards the woman before seizing her throat, seizing her clothing and pushing her at an address in Douglas on Sunday.

Rawlins allegedly brandished a baseball bat and forced her and two children to leave the property.

A trial was fixed for February.