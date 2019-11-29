Man accused of attacking two people with axes in Dundee has trial postponed until next year

A man accused of attacking people with axes has had his trial postponed.

Garry Myles, of Aboyne Avenue, denies throwing two axes at Ricky Tate on July 20 last year on the street where he lives as well as striking him on the head with an axe.

During the same incident, he allegedly struck Angel Yule on her body and head with an axe.

Myles, 48, is further alleged to have been in possession of a quantity of axes.

Sheriff Tom Hughes fixed a new trial for February.