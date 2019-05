A 25-year-old man will stand trial accused of assaulting a police officer in a city nightclub.

Cameron Clark allegedly carried out the attack at Rewind on Seagate on September 15 last year.

Clark, of Dalmahoy Drive, denies assaulting PC Ranald Bowie by seizing him on the body and pushing him.

A trial was fixed for August 2 with an intermediate diet on July 9.