Man accused of attacking pensioner, 88, says he was assault victim

A garage boss accused of attacking three men, including an 88-year-old pensioner, in a Dundee social club claims he was beaten up as he tried to leave.

William Abbott denies carrying out the attacks during a karaoke night at The Dee Social Club, Taylor Street, in February 2019.

When giving evidence at his trial, the 35-year-old claimed he was asked to leave the club for no reason before he was grabbed from behind and pulled to the floor.

Witnesses told Dundee Sheriff Court previously that Abbott was seen throwing beer mats on the dancefloor before being asked to leave by a committee member.

Jurors heard claims that Abbott punched the club’s vice president, Paul Neave, before biting Robert Young, 88, and throwing glass tumblers at patron Derek Spink.

However, Abbott said that it was actually him who was the victim of an assault and had been cooperating with the request to leave.

When questioned by his solicitor Paul Parker-Smith, Abbott said: “I attempted to leave and a man was coming towards me as I was heading towards the door. I later learned that was Paul Neave.

“He reached out to grab me and pulled me. At the same time about two to three people pulled me from behind as well.

“I was lying on the ground and felt punching and kicking. I felt a bite on my stomach which was the most painful thing I felt on the ground.

“I was quite shocked. My face was bleeding and my t-shirt was all ripped.”

He denied assaulting Mr Young and Mr Spink, adding that he had not conversed with Mr Young prior to the incident.

It was previously alleged that Mr Young had told Abbott to stop throwing beer mats before he told the pensioner to “**** off”.

Abbott claimed that he had spent most of the day with his partner and two children at the Weaver’s Mill restaurant and had only consumed one beer prior to attending the club.

The court was shown images sustained by Abbott which included an apparent bite-mark to the stomach, a cut above his eyebrow and a cut to his leg.

He also claimed that he was not given the opportunity by police to report that he had been assaulted

Fiscal depute Kirsten Letford questioned why he did not report the matter to the police, saying: “If what you’re saying is correct, you were so viciously assaulted that you never thought about reporting it?

“The reason is that it’s simply not true is it? You were so aggressive and angry in that club that you approached an 87-year-old man when he told you to stop flinging beer mats, you took your anger out on him.

“You were trying to cause trouble in that club weren’t you?”

Abbott simply responded: “No”.

Abbott denies three charges of assault and one charge of culpably and recklessly throwing tumblers.

The trial before Sheriff Alastair Carmichael continues.