Garry Myles, of Aboyne Avenue, will stand trial accused of attacking people with axes.

The 48-year-old denies throwing two axes at Ricky Tate on July 20 last year on Aboyne Avenue as well as striking him on the head with an axe.

During the same incident, he allegedly struck Angel Yule on her body and head with an axe.

Myles is further alleged to have been in possession of a quantity of axes. Sheriff Alastair Carmichael fixed a trial for next month.