Man accused of attacking nurses at Ninewells Hospital

A man has been accused of attacking nurses and behaving abusively at Ninewells Hospital.

Brian Cureton, 46, allegedly made violent threats, ripped out an extension cord and struck a window with it within a ward on December 14 last year.

Two days later, Cureton allegedly made an abusive remark towards nurse Andrea Jones before punching health care assistant Caroline Foster on the head and body.

On December 17, he allegedly threatened to rape a nurse, removed plug sockets and threw them before throwing a hand-held games console at nurse Beverly Stewart.

It is further alleged that on March 17 this year at the Carseview Centre, Cureton struck Robbie Dunn on the head with a remote control.

Cureton, from Liverpool, had his case continued without plea until November 15.