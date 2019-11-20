Man accused of attacking man in Dundee United supporters’ club

A man accused of attacking another man at a Dundee United supporters’ club has had his case continued.

It is alleged that John Whalley, of Blackness Road, assaulted John Agnew at Club 83, St Salvador Street, on December 9 last year.

The 31-year-old is accused of punching him on the head, causing him to strike his head on the ground.

Whalley did not appear in court to answer the charge and his case was continued without plea until next month.