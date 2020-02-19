Man accused of attacking employee and having cocaine at Dundee hotel

Jordan Kelbie, of Grayhaugh Wynd, is accused of attacking an employee at a Broughty Ferry hotel.

It is alleged that Kelbie engaged in a struggle with Michael Hibberd before repeatedly punching him on the head and headbutting him to his injury at the Fort Hotel, Fort Street, on December 7 last year.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Prosecutors also allege that Kelbie, 25, repeatedly adopted an aggressive demeanour towards employees before repeatedly shouting, swearing, and repeatedly refusing to leave when asked to do so.

A third charge alleges that Kelbie was found in possession of Class A drug cocaine.

Following a motion by defence solicitor Ross Donnelly, Kelbie’s case was continued without plea until next month for CCTV footage to be viewed.