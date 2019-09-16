Man accused of attacking Dundee shopkeeper with metal pole in alleged robbery

A man has appeared in court accused of assaulting and robbing a city shopkeeper.

Barry Stewart, of Dudhope Court, is alleged to have attacked Mohammed Khan at Court Street News, Court Street, on September 11.

He is accused of repeatedly striking Mr Khan on the head and body with a metal pole as well as struggling with him and pushing him on the body.

Stewart allegedly made off with a till system and £770 of cash.

On September 13, the 29-year-old was allegedly found in possession of Class A drug heroin at police headquarters, West Bell Street.

He made no plea or declaration when appearing from custody on petition at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown continued Stewart’s case for further examination and released him on bail.