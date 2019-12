A sheriff has fixed a trial for a man accused of attacking a police officer.

Brian Rooney, of St Mungo Terrace, is accused of shouting, swearing and challenging a police officer to fight on November 17 on Fintry Road.

During the same incident, Rooney allegedly assaulted PC Patrycja Kusiak by kicking her on the body.

The 26-year-old pleaded not guilty to the offence and Sheriff John Rafferty fixed a trial for April.