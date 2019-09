A man accused of attacking a child with an ashtray had a new trial fixed for December 5.

Matthew McCullough, 26, allegedly carried out the assault at an address in Dundee on June 24.

He is accused of assaulting the child by throwing the ashtray, causing it to strike the youngster on the mouth.

McCullough, of Charlotte Close, adhered to his not guilty plea, with a new intermediate diet set for November 14.