Alexander Brown, of Lawton Terrace, is accused of attacking a man with a power washer.

He allegedly struck Christopher McLaren on the head with the item before repeatedly punching him on the body, biting his leg and finger to his severe injury on Ballindean Road on May 13 last year.

During the same incident, Brown, 31, allegedly repeatedly punched Shaun Grierson and tried to force entry into a property on the street. His case was continued without plea until October 30.