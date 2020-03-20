Friday, March 20th 2020 Show Links
News / Court

Man accused of attack in Dundee city centre to stand trial in July

by Ciaran Shanks
March 20, 2020, 6:55 am
Dundee Sheriff Court.
A Coldside man allegedly carried out an assault in Dundee city centre.

Peter Drinnan, of Barnes Avenue, is accused of attacking Adrian Pryde on March 4 last year on Ward Road.

It is alleged that Drinnan repeatedly punched him on the head and tried to pull him to the ground.

The 35-year-old did not appear in the dock when the case called at Dundee Sheriff Court.

© Google
Ward Road, Dundee, where the alleged attack is said to have taken place (stock image).

Defence solicitor Theo Finlay tendered a plea of not guilty to the charge in Drinnan’s absence.

Sheriff John Rafferty fixed a trial for July with an intermediate diet in the same month.

