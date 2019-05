A 47-year-old man allegedly struck a woman’s head off a bin.

Anthony Holmes is accused of assaulting Emma Campbell on Court Street North on July 13 last year by demanding money, threatening violence, seizing her by the neck, punching her on the head, striking her head off a bin, repeatedly dragging her to the ground and robbing her of a set of keys.

After pleading not guilty, the Lansdowne Court man had a trial fixed for July 2.