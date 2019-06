Washington Manenji had his trial postponed.

Manenji allegedly attacked two women at Ballumbie Court care home between November and December 2017.

He allegedly assaulted the first woman by putting his arm around her and rubbing her body and pretending to kiss her forehead.

Manenji, 44, of Tranent Grove, is alleged to have groped the second woman without consent.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond fixed a new trial for July.