Man accused of assaulting three men in Dundee student halls

Rikki Learman, 29, will stand trial accused of assaulting three men in student accommodation.

It is alleged that Learman punched and kicked Fletcher Hiorns on the head and body at Parker House, Parker Street, on July 22 last year.

He denies repeatedly punching Stephen Jenkins on the head and pushing Adam Roden on the body and punching him on the head.

Learman, of High Street, Redcar, also denies making violent threats. A trial was fixed for August 16.