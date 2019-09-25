Man accused of assaulting police officers at Celtic match at Dens Park

A trial has been fixed for a man accused of lashing out at police at Dens Park.

Michael Todd has denied accusations that he assaulted two officers on the day Dundee hosted Celtic in the Scottish Premiership on March 17 this year.

It is alleged the 27-year-old struggled violently with two officers by lashing out with his arms, preventing handcuffs from being applied and running away.

Todd, of Crofthill Road, Glasgow, also denies shouting, swearing and making offensive remarks. Sheriff Alastair Brown fixed a trial for January 15 with an intermediate diet on December 19.