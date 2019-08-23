Man accused of assaulting partner, struggling with Dundee police and having drugs

A man has appeared in court accused of assaulting his partner and resisting arrest.

Andrew Shepherd, 38, appeared on petition at Dundee Sheriff Court accused of five offences said to have occurred on Sunday.

He is alleged to have assaulted his partner, shouted and sworn at her, grabbed her by the body and dragged her body along the ground on Union Street.

He is then said to have struggled with two PCs at Soapwork Lane and concealed an uncapped syringe containing an unknown red substance.

The Soapwork Lane man is also accused of resisting arrest and possessing cocaine and heroin.

His case was continued for further examination and he was remanded in custody.