Man accused of assaulting child with ashtray to stand trial in Dundee

A man denies attacking a child with an ashtray.

Matthew McCullough, 26, allegedly carried out the assault at an address in Dundee on June 24.

He is accused of assaulting the child by throwing the ashtray, causing it to strike the youngster on the mouth.

McCullough, of Charlotte Close, pleaded not guilty to the charge and had a trial fixed for October 10.

An intermediate diet is also scheduled to take place on September 19.