A 38-year-old man accused of assault with intent to rape had his case continued.

Ryan Byrne, of St Nicholas Place, is accused of committing the offence in Park Place on May 17 last year.

It is alleged he sexually assaulted a woman, followed her, grabbed her from behind, restrained her and attempted to place his hands down the front of her trousers.

A further first diet was scheduled for August 6 for investigations.