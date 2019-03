Altaf Haneef, of Inverary Terrace, will stand trial accused of attacking a man in a city nightclub.

Prosecutors allege that on February 15 at Underground on South Tay Street, Haneef assaulted Sunjoy Deb by repeatedly punching him on the head.

The 31-year-old appeared in the dock to plead not guilty to the single charge on summary complaint. Sheriff Lorna Drummond fixed a trial for May 30.