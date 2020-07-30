Man accused of assault in Angus nightclub which allegedly left another man disfigured

A 25-year-old man allegedly carried out an attack in an Arbroath nightclub that left another reveller permanently disfigured.

William Hayes is accused of committing the assault at De Vitos on October 19 last year.

It is alleged Hayes assaulted Michael Craig by pushing him on the body, headbutting him on the head and punching him on the head to his injury and permanent disfigurement.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, Hayes, whose address was given as c/o Whelan & Co solicitors, High Street, Arbroath, had his case continued without plea until August.