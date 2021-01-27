Man, 40, accused of assault and robbery at Hilltown address

A 40-year-old man accused of carrying out a robbery before attacking another man at knifepoint is to stand trial next month.

Steven Batchelor is charged with assaulting the man before robbing him at an address on Bonnethill Court, Hilltown Terrace, on March 4 2018.

In a separate incident, Batchelor also allegedly brandished a knife at a man on Dundonald Street in January this year.

He is accused of assaulting the first man by seizing him by the body, placing his arm around his neck and rummaging through his pockets.

It is alleged Batchelor then robbed the man of £14.90 in cash. Prosecutors allege Batchelor attacked a second man almost two years later on January 15 this year.

Batchelor is accused of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by making threats towards the man. He then allegedly brandished a knife towards him.

Court papers allege he seized the man by the body from behind and seized him by the arm. It is alleged Batchelor and the man engaged in a struggle which caused the man to fall to the ground.

Batchelor, a prisoner at HMP Perth, continued to plead not guilty when he appeared via video link at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond QC fixed a trial for February.

