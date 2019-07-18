Man accused of arranging to meet ‘child’ in Dundee to engage in sexual activity

A man has appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court charged with sending messages to a man he believed was a child.

William Meek, of Polepark Road, is accused of speaking to someone he thought was under 16 when in fact he was speaking to a man pretending to be a child between July 7-14.

Meek is charged with sending messages on social media to arrange to meet and communicate indecently.

The 47-year-old allegedly travelled to Seagate bus station on July 14 with the intention to engage in unlawful sexual activity.

Appearing in private, Meek made no plea or declaration and had his case continued for further examination by Sheriff Alison McKay.