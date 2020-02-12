Man accused of almost crashing into police car while driving dangerously in Dundee

Michael Torano, of Linfield Street, is accused of almost crashing into a police car while driving dangerously.

It is alleged that Torano drove dangerously on Ormiston Crescent, Berwick Drive, Longhaugh Road and elsewhere by driving over a pavement and on a grassed area near children before driving at excessive speeds on July 16 last year.

The 30-year-old is accused of repeatedly driving on the opposing carriageway and driving towards a police vehicle which had to take evasive action to avoid a collision.

Torano, who did not appear in court to answer the charges against him, is also accused of driving without a valid policy of insurance or a licence and failing to stop when requested to do so by PC Ross Hunter.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown continued his case without plea until March following a defence motion.