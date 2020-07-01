Man accused of abusing partner on multiple occasions at Angus address

A man has appeared in court over allegations of abuse against his partner.

Roy Orrock allegedly committed offences against the woman on multiple occasions between January 2 and June 24 at two addresses in Kirriemuir.

He is accused of repeatedly making offensive remarks towards the woman as well as shouting and swearing.

Orrock is alleged to have made the woman’s friends and family feel unwelcome and refused to accept she wanted to end the relationship.

Prosecutors claim the 60-year-old demanded money from her and made threats towards her.

He is also alleged to have repeatedly masturbated over her clothing.

Orrock, of Forfar Road, Maryton, Kirriemuir, made no plea when he appeared on petition at Dundee Sheriff Court in connection with the allegations.

Sheriff Gillian Wade QC continued the case for further examination and released Orrock on bail.