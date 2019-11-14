Man accused of abusing ex and possessing knives at Dundee address

A man allegedly took possession of knives and scissors during an abusive course of conduct against his ex-partner.

Imsaar Hussein, of Mid Road, allegedly behaved in a threatening or abusive manner towards the woman at an address on Peter Street between November 5 and 7.

He denies repeatedly phoning her, attending her home uninvited, entering her property using a key, acting aggressively towards her and refusing to leave.

Hussein allegedly seized her mobile phone to prevent her from phoning the police before taking hold of four knives and a pair of scissors.

The woman was allegedly injured during a struggle with him. A trial was set for January.