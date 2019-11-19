Man accused of abducting woman in Dundee multi and pouring liquid in her face

A man has appeared in court in connection with claims that he abducted his partner and barricaded himself inside a flat.

Frank Watt is alleged to have attacked the woman during a disturbance at Tulloch Court, the block where he lives, on November 6.

Prosecutors claim that Watt poured liquid on the woman’s face which affected her ability to breathe.

It is alleged that he abducted the woman before barricading the door at a flat and preventing her from leaving.

Watt allegedly detained her against her will and pinned her by the body.

Thereafter, he is accused of seizing the woman by the neck and compressing her neck.

A second charge states that Watt behaved in a threatening or abusive manner during the incident.

The 33-year-old allegedly shouted, swore and acted in an aggressive manner.

Watt is also alleged to have made abusive remarks and violent threats during the incident.

Appearing on petition at Dundee Sheriff Court, Watt made no plea or declaration to the allegations.

Sheriff Robert Dickson continued Watt’s case for further examination.

He was granted bail following a motion by solicitor Ross Donnelly.