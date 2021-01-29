Man accused of 17 break-ins over four-day period across Dundee and Angus

A man has been remanded in custody over claims he broke into 17 different businesses in Dundee and Angus over a four-day period.

Kieren McAnearney, 26, allegedly acted with two other men to steal tills and more than £2,000 in cash between December 10-14 last year.

McAnearney, of Ladywell Avenue, made no plea when he appeared from custody in connection with the charges.

Warrants were sought for the arrests of the two other men, both aged 24.

It is alleged the trio stole a till and £130 after breaking into the Three Star Chinese takeaway on Dundee’s Strathmartine Road on December 10.

They allegedly broke into Bodytone Warehouse, Main Street, with the intent to steal on the same day.

On December 11, an external security bar and padlock was allegedly removed by the men from Top News Plus on Park Avenue.

Thereafter, they allegedly broke into Magic Barbers, High Street, Carnoustie, and stole £300, a till and an ornament before breaking into MacDougalls newsagents on the same street with the intent to steal.

McAnearney and the men allegedly stole a till and £1,020 from Bloom Florist, Strathmartine Road, Dundee, on December 12 before breaking into and intending to steal from Jackson Hair and Beauty and Scott Brothers on the same street.

Court documents allege that on December 13, a till and £100 was stolen from Joshua Plumtree, Bank Street, Kirriemuir, by the men.

They are accused of stealing a till, £550, and barbershop equipment from New Image Turkish Barbers, Nethergate, Dundee, on the same date as well as stealing a cash box and £100 from Car Requirements, Montrose Road, Forfar.

The men are also alleged to have broken into Marini’s, Strathmartine Road, Velvet by Mirror Mirror, Baldovan Terrace, and Frankie’s Fish Shack, Balfield Road, all Dundee, with the intent of stealing.

Hampton’s newsagents, East High Street, Forfar, and Duke’s Barbers on the town’s Castle Street were allegedly targeted by the men before they are said to have turned their attention to Camerons Insurance and Financial, School Wynd, Kirriemuir.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, McAnearney’s case was continued for further examination by Sheriff John Rafferty who remanded him in custody.

