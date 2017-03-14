A man has appeared in court charged with causing the death of a Tayside two-year-old by dangerous driving.

Luke Pirie, 23, of the Forfar area, made a brief appearance at Perth Sheriff Court today.

Pirie faced two charges on petition during a private hearing.

He is accused of causing Harlow Edwards’ death by dangerous driving on Forfar Road, Coupar Angus, on October 13 last year.

And he is further alleged to have caused serious injury by dangerous driving to two others, on the same date and at the same location.

Pirie made no plea or declaration and was released on bail. The case was committed for further examination.