A man has appeared in court charged with the attempted murder of a woman in Dundee’s Templeton Woods.

Robbie McIntosh, 31, of Rowan Place, Bridgefoot appeared in private on petition at Dundee Sheriff Court today.

It is alleged that, on August 7, McIntosh assaulted a woman by repeatedly striking her on the head and body with a dumbbell to her permanent disfigurement, permanent impairment and to the danger of her life.

McIntosh is also charged with attempting to defeat the ends of justice, on the same date, at Rowan Place, by washing articles of clothing.

McIntosh made no plea or declaration and was remanded in custody meantime.