A man has been charged with a £39,000 raid on a Dundee jewellery shop.

Michael Walker, 32, is accused of raiding Stephen Henderson Jewellers on Union Street — in the city centre — of two diamond rings, nearly 300 miles from his home in Liverpool.

Walker, of Deeley Close, appeared in private at Dundee Sheriff Court.

He made no plea or declaration in relation to one charge on petition.

He is accused of stealing two diamond rings, worth £39,000, on February 5 2016.

The case was committed for further examination.

Walker was remanded in custody meantime.

Police launched a major investigation after the alleged raid on the store, which was run by Mr Henderson, on a Friday afternoon.

Officers immediately cordoned off the area after reports that high-value jewellery had been stolen from the shop.

The investigation went on for weeks but no arrests were made in the immediate aftermath.

In the days after the alleged theft, police issued an appeal for people who were in the area to get in touch with officers.

A spokesman said that the area would have been busy with shoppers on their way home and people leaving work heading to Dundee train station.

They also appealed for anyone in the area of Union Street or nearby Discovery Point to come forward.

On the day after the alleged raid, Mr Henderson opened his shop — vowing to carry on with business as usual.