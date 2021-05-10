Man, 83, found dead in car near centre of Perthshire town

An 83-year-old man was found dead in his car in Perthshire on Sunday, police have confirmed.

The man, who has not been identified, was found by officers on Lodge Street in Crieff at around 8pm.

While the cause of death has not been confirmed, police say they are not treating the incident as suspicious.

A report on the incident has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 8pm on Sunday, 9 May, 2021, an 83-year-old man was found dead within a car in Lodge Street, Crieff.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”